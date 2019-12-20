White House Budget Office DEFENDS Holdup of Ukraine Aid as ‘Pending a Policy Decision’ in Memo
Tobias Hoonhout from National Review reports, The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has drafted a memo casting the delay in the provision of military aid to Ukraine as a routine exercise intended to assure that the funds would be properly spent.
