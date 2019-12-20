'White Power' Hand Symbol Actually Common Kids' Game, US Military Academy Concludes

After outrage-olympians were triggered into a froth by obvious horseplay at last weekend’s Army-Navy football game, West Point military academy announced on Friday that following a full investigation, cadets seen flashing the ‘white power’ symbol were actually playing the extremely common ‘circle game.’

At the #ArmyNavy game today, several West Point students flashed the white power sign on live tv.. They did this because they fully understand that most people in the dominant society share their views, and there will be no serious punishment against them. pic.twitter.com/IBQEcqkTVM — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 15, 2019

The press release from the academy reads in part:

“The U.S. Military Academy announced today it has concluded an internal investigation of the cadets who displayed hand gestures during a broadcast of ESPN College GameDay at the Army-Navy game Dec. 14.

The investigating officer concluded that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the “circle game” and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”

The investigating officer concluded that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the “circle game” and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) December 20, 2019

“We investigated this matter thoroughly,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams,” adding “Last Saturday we had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously.”

That said, the academy is still “disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets.“

Triggered

Following the incident, the social justice wing of the interwebs feasted on the carcass of a fresh outrage – salivating over the prospect of nailing a bunch of white kids flashing their openly racist feelings on national television.

As we have explained numerous times: the concept of the ‘OK’ symbol as a white power gesture was fabricated by 4chan users to troll the left, and has nothing to do with white supremacy. “We must flood twitter and other social media websites with spam, claiming that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy,” reads a Feb. 2017 posting on the popular imageboard.

Many tweets remain un-deleted, as we’re guessing they’re sure West Point is simply covering up … what most people immediately recognized as a childhood game.

