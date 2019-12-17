Who do you call when $53,000.00 Mac goes wobbly? Charles Regan, Nerds On Site

digital Photo: Colossus was the first electronic programmable computing device, and was used to break German ciphers during World War II. It remained unknown, as a military secret, well into the 1970s

A Colossus Mark 2 codebreaking computer being operated by Dorothy Du Boisson (left) and Elsie Booker (right), 1943

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7453242