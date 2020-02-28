WHO sees risk of the spread of coronavirus as very high

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The World Health Organization assesses the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus as very high, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“Our epidemiologists have been monitoring these developments continuously, and we have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID19 to very high at a global level,” the WHO quoted the director-general on its Twitter account.

Earlier, the organization assessed this risk as high.

from https://tass.com/world/1125033