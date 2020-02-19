Whom the Gods Would Destroy…

Do not focus on any single aspect of the multiple crises facing mankind, Helga Zepp-LaRouche cautioned yesterday. That approach will lead you to a mistaken reading of what is going on in the world, and what to do about it. The question is: Why is the COVID-19 virus epidemic threatening to become a global pandemic if not contained? Why could the foiled impeachment drive against President Donald Trump become an even nastier overt coup d’état? Why might the locust infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa become a full-fledged locust plague destroying the food supply of nations accounting for nearly 2 billion of the planet’s 7.6 billion people? Why is the current deconstruction of music and art on a trajectory of transforming mankind’s culture to that of a satanic sect? And why is all of this happening at the same time?

The answer, Zepp-LaRouche continued, is that “We are in an extraordinary turmoil and change of an historical period, where most people are absolutely not aware of how gigantic the transformation and collapse which is going on, actually is.” The so-called West is disintegrating, its trans-Atlantic financial system is in a breakdown crisis, and its governing Establishment centered in the City of London is prepared to impose dictatorship and fascist austerity to try to stay afloat. They have shown their utter inability to even consider why their liberal imperialist system is collapsing, nor entertain the possibility that it is their own policies that have led to the current disaster.

That incompetence was on full display at the just-concluded Munich Security Conference, which spokesmen for the ancien régime, such as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to turn into a China-bashing circus—at exactly the moment that country is doing its utmost to contain the COVID-19 virus, for the benefit of the entire world.

The United States and Europe should be collaborating with China and Russia, not threatening and attacking them, Zepp-LaRouche insisted. A summit meeting of the Four Powers specified by Lyndon LaRouche—the U.S., China, Russia and India—must be organized for the immediate weeks ahead, to address the growing cascade of existential crises facing the planet, and solve them by putting the dying British Empire out of business and organizing a New Paradigm to replace it. That is a mission that can only be achieved by turning to the policies and method of Lyndon LaRouche, whose living legacy must for that reason be exonerated and mobilized.

from https://larouchepac.com/20200218/whom-gods-would-destroy