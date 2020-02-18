Why are 712 people in Washington State being “monitored” for coronavirus infections, but NOT TESTED?

(Natural News) The coronavirus propaganda coming out of Washington State is starting to mirror the discredited lies of communist China. According to health “officials” in Washington, only one person has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus there, but 712 people are being monitored for possible infections.

Yet it appears virtually none of those 712 people have been tested for the virus, according to the Washington State Dept. of Health official website, which reveals that only 25 people have been tested in the state.

The easiest way to avoid identifying people who are infected is to simply refuse to test them.

While only 25 people have been tested, 712 people are “under public health supervision,” which the Washington State website explains:

…includes those at risk of having been exposed to novel coronavirus who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials. This number includes close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, as well as people who have returned from China in the past 14 days and are included in federal quarantine guidance.

Wait, what?

This text admits that 712 people are self-monitoring their own symptoms. So when the state claims they are “under public health supervision,” it means these people are walking around society, potentially spreading the coronavirus because they are completely unaware they’re even infected (asymptomatic carriers, remember?)

The “public health supervision” appears to be nothing more than sending an email to arriving travelers, instructing them what to do if they start to notice symptoms. As the FAQ section of the official Washington State web page explains:

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) receives reports of travelers to Washington state who have recently traveled from or through China. Beginning February 14, DOH is sending these individuals an email and certified letter that includes instructions on how to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and what to do if they become ill.

Amazingly, Washington State also claims there are zero persons under investigation (PUI). That’s defined as a person who is already known to be symptomatic. But Washington State says there are zero people with symptoms, and thus refuses to test any of the 712 people for the coronavirus.

Don’t ask, don’t tell

Just like with communist China, Washington State has now apparently adopted a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy when it comes to the coronavirus. Because their goal is to report the fewest infection cases imaginable, they simply avoid testing as many people as possible.

If 712 people are being self-monitored for coronavirus infections, wouldn’t it make sense to test those 712 people? Isn’t this an obvious point, especially when those 712 people are high risk individuals who came into close contact with other coronavirus carriers?

Just like with the State of Hawaii, which recently told a potentially infected person to do nothing special and continue interacting with open society, the State of Washington seems to be pursuing the goal of covering up as many infections as possible, for as long as possible.

Based on these revelations, we now believe that Seattle and Honolulu will be among the first coronavirus outbreak hubs in America. In fact, based on the evidence we’re seeing so far, it seems abundantly obvious that sustained outbreaks are already occurring in both of those cities.

Expect to see U.S. outbreaks within the next 30 days.

Listen to my podcast, below, that explains how the independent media has been weeks ahead of the mainstream fake news media in reporting the truth about the coronavirus. Hear new podcasts daily on my Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.