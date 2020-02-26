Why India is Still Unhappy after Hafiz Saeed’ Sentence Announcement
06.01.2020
The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…
05.02.2020
Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…
07.02.2020
Insecurity kills everything beautiful, just like the insecurities of India are ruining the peace, stability and progress of the entire South Asian…
11.02.2020
Propaganda warfare against Pakistan is a main agenda of our enemy which is being used by our foes as an endeavor to subvert some sections of…
29.01.2020
All warfare, ideological, economic, or military is based on deception. The assassination of Soleimani is merely a unit of the larger game by US and…
13.02.2020
In contemporary scenario, South Asian saga has significant nature to alter the course of international system. The region consisted of volatile…
28.01.2019
The subject of hegemony was discussed for the first time by an Italian philosopher Gramsci in his book “Prison Notebook” in which he explains that…
24.01.2020
Acting US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells visited Pakistan on 19-22 January 2020, after India and Sri Lanka on her trip to…
17.02.2020
The first attempts to provide a definition of terrorist acts go back to the Geneva Convention of 1937 (UN, 1972). The 1937 Geneva Convention for…
14.01.2020
Unfortunately, Indian Government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) ideology has passed discriminatory laws…
15.02.2020
Pakistan, who was declared as ‘the most dangerous country’ in 2010; over the course of last two decades, has overcome unprecedented challenges which…
16.02.2020
Kashmir Solidarity Day, also known as “Youm-e-Yakhjehti-e-Kashmir”, has been celebrated in Pakistan since 1990 as a day of protesting Indian control…
from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/why-india-still-unhappy-after-hafiz-saeed-sentence-announcement