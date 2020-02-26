Why India is Still Unhappy after Hafiz Saeed’ Sentence Announcement

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…

Insecurity kills everything beautiful, just like the insecurities of India are ruining the peace, stability and progress of the entire South Asian…

Propaganda warfare against Pakistan is a main agenda of our enemy which is being used by our foes as an endeavor to subvert some sections of…

All warfare, ideological, economic, or military is based on deception. The assassination of Soleimani is merely a unit of the larger game by US and…

In contemporary scenario, South Asian saga has significant nature to alter the course of international system. The region consisted of volatile…

The subject of hegemony was discussed for the first time by an Italian philosopher Gramsci in his book “Prison Notebook” in which he explains that…

Acting US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells visited Pakistan on 19-22 January 2020, after India and Sri Lanka on her trip to…

The first attempts to provide a definition of terrorist acts go back to the Geneva Convention of 1937 (UN, 1972). The 1937 Geneva Convention for…

Unfortunately, Indian Government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) ideology has passed discriminatory laws…

Pakistan, who was declared as ‘the most dangerous country’ in 2010; over the course of last two decades, has overcome unprecedented challenges which…

Kashmir Solidarity Day, also known as “Youm-e-Yakhjehti-e-Kashmir”, has been celebrated in Pakistan since 1990 as a day of protesting Indian control…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/why-india-still-unhappy-after-hafiz-saeed-sentence-announcement