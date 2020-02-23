Why Listen to Tough Experts When One Has Toadies, Lackeys and Bootlickers?

The Washington Post’s latest reporting on the president’s childlike gullibility and clinical paranoia — this time concerning his sacking of Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for having outrageously permitted a senior analyst to inform The People’s House Intelligence Committee that the United States is again under attack by Putin’s Russia:

“Trump erroneously believed that [senior intel official Shelby] Pierson had given the assessment exclusively to Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee….

“Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes, the committee’s ranking Republican and a staunch Trump ally.”

Anyone care to bet against immeasurable odds that Nunes deliberately misled Trump as to Schiff’s singular receipt of Pierson’s assessment? And yet Trump distrusts the intelligence community. He listens to liars, schemers, ignoramuses, scoundrels and scumbags, but disdains the voices of honest, professional analysts.

Paranoia and contempt for nonpartisan experts — now laughably called the “deep state” — are two twisted characteristics of the diseased, autocratic mind. We all saw that clearly in Hitler, Stalin, Castro and Mao, but some of us, today, just cannot or will not see it here.

