Why Pope Gregory the 9th Still Matters

Because I am one of those people who find kittens and cats to be impossible to resist, I have a particularly strong dislike for Pope Gregory the 9th, a guy who sent 13th century Europe into a particularly virulent fit of cat killing. According to Greg 9, cats were evil, satanic, and thus easily scapegoated for anything that went wrong. In a population where nearly everyone was illiterate, where superstition and fear ruled every day, where curses were feared, where portents and omens were to be found everywhere, and where allowing cats in your granaries to hunt mice and rats came to be seen as equivalent to inviting the devil himself to sit down to dinner, a few words from the pope spelled torture and death for untold millions of cats.

It would pain me to write and pain you to read the ingenious ways our European ancestors dreamt up for how to kill cats and kittens. They had festivals devoted to it, “holy” days set aside where villagers or townspeople turned out to create as much mayhem against felines as they could manage. And, of course, there was beer, food, and wine to make it festive when the dead cats were stacked up in piles and set ablaze, with live cats tossed onto the fire. Sing hallelujah in French, Germany, Spanish, and Italian.

It was not a pretty picture, not at all a flattering portrait of our species, the self-described Homo Sapiens. The word “sapien,” you’ll recall, is Latin for “wise.” So the cat exterminators of the 13th century were among the critters known as “wise men.”You know, like Pope Gregory.

It is also worth noting that Pope Gregory 9 had hatred to spare. Cats were bad, but Jews were worse, and he spread the word on that score, too.

There were some pretty damn godawful unintended consequences to Pope Gregory the Ninth’s cat- killing edict. The death of so many cats led to a big proliferation of rats, of course, a decline in the cat population that extended into the the next century when the Black Plague would wipe out more than a third of the population of Europe. (Exact counts are difficult to ascertain, but a whole lot of people died no matter how you slice it.)

But, hell, why pick on a long-dead pope? When it comes to folly and the capacity for cruelty, nobody does it better than us oh-so-sapien-homos.

There is, however, a special corner of this hell on earth reserved for the ingeniousness of religious folk who have generally had their savagery unleashed with God on their side. God has been used to enable the damndest things, don’t ya know? Lest we forget, the so-called Dark Ages were so benighted because of the variety of ways people were told that God wanted them to kill other people, from witches to Saracens. Cats weren’t the only things we were burning in those days. Burning heretics at the stake was that era’s version of Super Bowl Sundays.

What makes this a proper subject for a Sunday morning in the time of Trump? We might start with all those evangelicals who would be just as inclined to kill cats, or drown Mexican babies, if Donald Trump told ’em that was the only way to protect themselves against the Coronavirus. The spectrum of ugly things these “true” believers can bend themselves into believing is pretty scary. Remember all the times one or another of their gold-plated religious leaders told people that this or that natural disaster killed people because they allowed homosexuals to walk among ’em? Or check out Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White, who recently had a revelation in which she paid a visit to God his own Self. Here’s how she described it:

“There was a mist that was coming off the water, and I went to the Throne Room of God, and I didn’t see God’s face clearly, but I saw the face of God … I knew it was the face of God. He put a mantle [on me] and it was a very distinct mantle. There was a mantle and I saw it very distinctly, the color was like a goldish, a yellowish-goldish … and then I saw the Earth for a moment, and [God] brought me back, and he put me in certain places, one being the White House, and one being certain continents.”

In times when the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse seem to be saddled up and about to gallop, that’s when the lunatics pour forth with every kind of explanation of what’s gone wrong and how best to fix it. Swing a dead cat by the light of a full moon, for instance, as a way of warding off plague, or maybe to ensure a good crop, or to afflict a neighbor whose kid pissed you off.

Our exalted leader these days has a big throng of religious cuckoos clustered around him, from Mike Pompeo to Mike Pence, from Clarence Thomas and his whacko wife, Ginni to Dr. Ben Carson, the somnambulant surgeon. And let’s not forget the aforementioned Paula White.

So what could possibly go wrong? We needn’t worry about doctors or science. We’ve got God on our side, and Pence is going to determine what’s best for us to know about the fear of a global pandemic that is growing daily. The pandemic AND the fear with it.

And our cats are getting pretty uneasy.

