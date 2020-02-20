Why Russia Is A Clear And Present Danger To The US (or West)-IV.

Judge for yourself, no parents #1 and #2, only Mom and Dad. Atrocious. What a freaking backward country–just two genders.

[embedded content]

Marriage is only between a man and a woman–what a medieval satrapy this Russia is. Damn. And woman bears a child–what a strange concept, albeit this photo somehow is the best photo, in my mind, I saw in years and it speaks volumes.

Now can you imagine what those damn Russkies are planning!? They dare to…keep capital in Russia and use it for developing country’s resources and infrastructure. Absolutely atrocious.

[embedded content]

What a dangerous country this Russia is. Meanwhile, after this monthly doze of Russia’s increasing danger to the West, here is an excellent piece by Pepe Escobar from Saker’s blog.

I like Pepe’s (proper) use of the term constipated–succinct.

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/02/why-russia-is-clear-and-present-danger.html