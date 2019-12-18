WIKILEAKS BOMBSHELL: UN Agency FAKED Douma ‘Gas Attack’ Report

InvestmentWatchBlog

by Ron Paul via Ron Paul Liberty Report

New documents released by Wikileaks confirm that within the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons there was a massive push to alter the findings of the “Fact Finding Mission” sent to Douma, Syria to investigate an alleged gas attack last year. Now 20 inspectors have claimed that their conclusions were left out of the report, which was re-written with conclusions opposite to what they found. Who forced them to fake the report and why?