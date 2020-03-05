Winter football training center to be built on Hainan in 2020

HAIKOU, March 5. /TASS/. A winter training base for football players will be built on the Island Hainan in conformity with international standards in the first half of 2020, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The project envisages the construction of 30 football fields with relevant infrastructure. The base will also include beach football fields and two training grounds for goalkeepers.

“The fields are expected to be built and fully ready in the first half of 2020”, the agency quoted Liu Rui, the project manager. According to Shenzhen FC’s U-19 coach Xiang Jun, the infrastructure of the project will be exellent, as Hainan’s climate which is perfect for training in winter.

Hainan provides visa-free travel for citizens from 59 countries, including Russia, which facilitates the access of foreign football clubs to the use of this training base. “We will invite more foreign teams to Hainan for winter training and provide opportunities for contacts and cmatches between the local and foreign teams,” the agency quoted Xu Xianghong who represents the provincial office for sports.

from https://tass.com/sport/1127021