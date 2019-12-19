With This Impeachment, Trump Is Getting Off Easy

From Mother Jones

There’s so much more than Ukraine

Donald Trump got off easy.

On Friday morning, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against the 45th president of the United States. In the historic move, Trump was cited for abusing his office and obstructing Congress’ investigation of that abuse. The abuse was a narrow matter: Trump’s effort to muscle the Ukrainian president into initiating public investigations that would produce dirt on political rival Joe Biden and yield information to support a crazy and debunked conspiracy theory that holds Russia did not hack the 2016 election and that Ukraine was somehow involved in the cyber-assault on Democrats. The obstruction was Trump’s blocking of congressional requests for witnesses and documents related to the Ukraine caper.

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/With-This-Impeachment-Tru-by-David-Corn-Corruption_Impeachment_Trump-Nightmare_Trump-Threats-191218-200.html