Work on Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria underway, date not agreed on yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Work on preparations for the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on the Syrian settlement process is in progress, while its date is yet to be agreed on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Indeed, negotiations on that score with the Iranian side have been held. Work on that summit is in progress. There is Russia’s consent for certain dates,” he commented. “However, you do know that the three presidential schedules are yet to be agreed on. This coordination is not over yet. As soon as and if that is done, we will inform everyone.”

from https://tass.com/politics/1122363