World’s first floating NPP starts power generation in Chukotka

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The world’s first Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) Academician Lomonosov starts generating electric power to the isolated grid of the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom says on Thursday.

Generators of the floating power plant were energized after synchronizing with onshore grid parameters, the company said.

The Academician Lomonosov will be connected to heat supply networks of Pevek City in 2020.

“A critical step was made on the path of developing Pevek as a new energy capital of the region, a stronghold in developing Western Chukotka and the key chain of the Northern Sea Route, while the task for the next year of 2020 is to complete commissioning of FNPP for industrial operation,” Rosatom says.

The number of operating nuclear power plants in Russia will grow from ten to eleven after FNPP is put into operation.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100913