Would you pay $400 for hand sanitizer? Amazon should stop price gouging amidst coronavirus panic-buying, urges US lawmaker

As of writing, there are 159 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., and throughout the country, shoppers are hoarding items and leaving store shelves empty to stock up before the infectious disease turns into a full-blown pandemic. Even online stores like Amazon's Marketplace are running out of stocks, with unscrupulous sellers offering hand sanitizer for exorbitant prices. Some even sell Purell hand sanitizers for a shocking $400.

Third-party sellers must be held accountable

In a letter to Amazon sent this Wednesday, U.S. Senator Edward Markey urged the online retailer to prohibit third-party sellers from price gouging for items like Purell hand sanitizer. Those who want to protect themselves from the coronavirus are willing to pay the heavily inflated prices, even if a box of small Purell bottles only sells for $10 on Amazon.com.

If you search for Purell hand sanitizer on the online store, third-party sellers are offering the products for $400. Others were even offering the hand sanitizer for $600 on Wednesday afternoon. But if you search online, you can buy a large bottle of the Amazon brand of hand sanitizer for only $8.25.

While the online retailer was not immediately available for comment, just last week, Amazon barred over a million products that claimed to cure or defend against the coronavirus. (Related: Online retail giant Amazon removes any product mentioning “CORONAVIRUS” – including sanitizing products that actually kill coronavirus on surfaces.)

The virus first spread in China. As reported by Natural News, coronavirus has infected over 400,000 individuals around the globe and claimed at least 35,000 lives.

In his letter, Markey said, “As the world confronts the prospect of a serious and far-reaching pandemic, corporate America has a responsibility to prevent profiteering on the sales of items such as hand sanitizer and surgical masks.”

The senator asked Amazon to respond to his questions about the online retailer’s anti-gouging efforts by March 18, Wednesday.

The right recipe for DIY hand sanitizer

Preppers should already have hand sanitizer in their survival stockpiles.

But if you don’t have a stockpile of your own, you can make your own hand sanitizer. You just need to follow the right recipe.

And if you don’t want to make a hand sanitizer, you can prevent infection by washing your hand thoroughly with soap and water for about 20 seconds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), frequent handwashing is the best way to reduce hand germs and prevent disease.

If you don’t have access to running water and soap, you can use hand sanitizers as an alternative. Hand sanitizers also contain alcohol, which helps these products kill microbes. When choosing sanitizers, buy products with at least 60 percent to 95 percent alcohol to effectively eliminate germs.

To minimize microbe exposure, your homemade hand sanitizer must have the correct ratio of alcohol to other ingredients. Using aloe vera gel will help prevent the hand sanitizer from drying out your skin while adding essential oils will naturally add fragrance to the mixture. Store the DIY hand sanitizer in a closed bottle to make it last for several last for weeks.

While handwashing is a more effective method for avoiding germs, hand sanitizers are popular because they’re more convenient, especially in areas without access to clean running water. There’s also a right way to use hand sanitizer or soap and water. When using sanitizer, apply it to all hand surfaces and rub for about 20 seconds until the liquid is dry.

When washing your hands with soap and water, always follow these five steps:

Wet your hands. Lather the soap: Covering the backs of your hands, get it under your the nails and between your fingers. Scrub all surfaces for 20 seconds. Rinse with clean water. Dry your hands with a clean towel.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, particularly if you blow your nose, cough or sneeze. You should also wash your hands before you eat and after using the restroom. To avoid getting coronavirus and other infectious diseases, avoid people who are coughing and sneezing. But if you have to sneeze and you don’t have a hankie or a tissue, sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow.

As coronavirus continues to spread, stock up on the essentials whenever you can, so you have the necessary supplies in your stockpile. It’s also important to follow a balanced diet and boost your immune system with natural supplements, so you don’t get sick in the first place.

