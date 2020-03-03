Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
* [https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/petition-who-director-general-resign-reaches-over-210000-signatures Petition For WHO Director General To Resign Reaches Over 210,000 Signatures] – ”ZeroHedge”, February 3, 2020
* [https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/petition-who-director-general-resign-reaches-over-210000-signatures Petition For WHO Director General To Resign Reaches Over 210,000 Signatures] – ”ZeroHedge”, February 3, 2020
* [https://www.rt.com/op-ed/479970-coronavirus-china-wuhan-hysteria-racist/ Clear racist element to hysteria over new coronavirus – Slavoj Zizek] – ”RT”, February 3, 2020
* [https://www.rt.com/op-ed/479970-coronavirus-china-wuhan-hysteria-racist/ Clear racist element to hysteria over new coronavirus – Slavoj Zizek] – ”RT”, February 3, 2020
* [https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-02-09/The-NYT-is-waging-information-warfare-by-politicizing-the-coronavirus-NWN51fK1JS/index.htmlThe NYT is waging information warfare by politicizing the coronavirus] – Andrew Korybko, ”CGTN”, February 9, 2020
* [https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-02-09/The-NYT-is-waging-information-warfare-by-politicizing-the-coronavirus-NWN51fK1JS/index.htmlThe NYT is waging information warfare by politicizing the coronavirus] – Andrew Korybko, ”CGTN”, February 9, 2020
* [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/22/coronavirus-russia-disinformation-campaign-us-officials Coronavirus: US says Russia behind disinformation campaign] – ”The Guardian”, February 22, 2020
* [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/22/coronavirus-russia-disinformation-campaign-us-officials Coronavirus: US says Russia behind disinformation campaign] – ”The Guardian”, February 22, 2020