Yemen: 19 Children Massacred by Saudi Airstrike on Retaliation for Downed Tornado

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio



«UNICEF is sad to confirm that the recent attack in Al-Jawf, north of Yemen, on 15 February, took the lives of 19 children (eight boys and 11 girls) and injured another 18 (nine boys and another nine girls)».

This is the dramatic news that comes from one of the most devastated and forgotten warzones around the world. The UN agency therefore confirmed in a statement that are just children most of casualties in the massacre carried out by the airstrikes of the coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

One of the Yemeni children who died in the massacre

While in the case of the Syrian girl displaced from Idlib, who alleged died for bitter cold, all Western media have written rivers of words although the news was devoid of any official feedback and seemed a not-too-well-made Turkish fake-news for blaming Russian and Syrian armies, about the massacre in Yemen they wrote in very few despite the Unicef ​​press release.

The retaliation, which is very reminiscent of those of the Nazis when they killed 10 civilians for each of their victims in the war of occupation in Italy, took place where a few days ago the air defense of the militants of the Houti separatists of the Sanaa region in Yemen, with the support of the movement popular Ansarollah, shot down a Saudi army Tornado fighter-bomber.



Children rushed to see the remains of the tornado plane shot down and then killed by the treacherous Saudi bombing – click on the pics for the Tornado footages

People, including children out of spontaneous childhood curiosity, had taken the spot to see the remains of the plane and at that moment was hit by a bombing, probably launched with the bombs of the German company Rheinmetall, built in Italy (Sardinia) and exported in violation of the UN embargo in the theater of war, with the trick of making them first pass to the United Arab Emirates where they are assembled.

Total victims of the attack would be 31, including 19 children reported by Unicef, but the toll is still provisional, the serious injuries would be numerous.

It isn’t the first time that the Saudi-led coalition deliberately strikes civilians, thanks to the superiority of its air force which can also count on the support of the military base of the US Air Force at Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti.

From there many drones started for attacks on military positions of the Houti, of Islamic Shiite confession, therefore hated by the Wahabite Sunnis of Saudi Arabia, but also by the White House due to they are historical allies of Iran and supported by Tehran also with the help from the Quds Forces, the special unit of the Iranian Pasdaran.

Just to hide the collateral damage caused by missiles of unmanned UAV vehicles to the population, American President Donald Trump last year in March blocked the investigation launched by Washington, at the will of President Barack Obama, on the civilian victims of the attacks.

Children killed by Saudi bombings in the capital Sana’a controlled by the Houti separatists

And just in March a Saudi bombing caused a massacre of children in a hospital, reported only by Gospa News and by very few other western media as in this last case. The situation is so dramatic and ignored by reporters that the exact number of deaths and injuries estimated at 140,000 by default is unknown..

«1700 days of the Saudi aggression on Yemen killed 3672 Yemeni children and injured around 4000 of others, according to a study made by a local organization» reported Lebanese media Al Manar, among the few to follow the conflict, being Shiite oriented.

«The study added that the aggression physically paralyzed around 800 Yemeni children, pointing that more than 400,000 of others suffer from malnutrition».



Amal Hussain, undernourished and dead of starvation, the image of hunger in Yemen devastated by bombs and embargo

It caused a sensation in November 2018 before the death of Amal Hussain, who died after months of agony and became the symbol of this gigantic famine caused by the war, and in the following weeks also the story of Fatima Qoba, entrusted by the large family to a hospital because it weighed only 10 kilos despite being 12 years old, and other small nameless ones that have impressed the whole world for their childish faces disfigured and spooky for hunger.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

In this military mission, the most important kingdom of the Arabian Peninsula did not hesitate to use Al Qaeda terrorists as allies, as shown by top secret documents published by Gospa News.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis which caused the very serious famine.

«We were hopeful that peace would be on the horizon in Yemen, but the worrying escalation of violence over the past few weeks is a harsh reminder that children in Yemen continue to carry the heaviest burden of the conflict» Unicef wrote in its statement after last massacre.

Then the UN agency for childhood reiterates its plea to «all parties to the conflict to protect the lives of children by first and foremost putting an end to this brutal war. A sustained commitment to peace in Yemen is the only way that the global community can fully deliver on our commitment to protect the rights of every child in this country».

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

