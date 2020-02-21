Yemeni missile strikes on Saudi Arabia

* [https://southfront.org/new-evidence-suggests-houthis-quds-1-cruise-missile-originates-from-iran/ New Evidence Suggests Houthis’ Quds-1 Cruise Missile Originates From Iran] – ”SouthFront”, October 3, 2019

The Yemen Volcano-1 ballistic missile has a range of about 1000 km

See also Houthi Missile and Drone Counter Strikes, Yemen War Escalation 2018

2016

King Fahd Airbase, Taif

September 2016

Yemeni forces launch new missile against Saudi Arabia: Video – PressTV, September 2, 2016 Yemeni army forces have launched a locally designed and manufactured ballistic missile towards an area deep inside Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh’s atrocious aerial bombardments against the crisis-stricken Arab country. On Friday, the media bureau of the operations command in Yemen released footage showing the missile attack against a stationary target in the Saudi city of Ta’if, located more than 700 kilometers (434 miles) southeast of the capital, Riyadh.

Video

October 7, 2016

King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah

October 27, 2016

Saudi and US sources

Saudi Arabia Says Yemen Rebels Fire Missile Toward Mecca – AP, The New York Times, October 28, 2016 Rebel media in Yemen said the missile targeted an international airport in Jiddah, though Saudi Arabia said it was “intercepted and destroyed” 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that the world’s Muslims pray toward five times a day. The missile launch shows the capability of Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies to continue to strike Saudi Arabia. It also drew the immediate anger of Saudi citizens, as the protection of Mecca is a key pillar of the Saudi royal family’s prestige and the country’s national identity. The Saudi military said the missile, fired Thursday night from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province bordering the kingdom, caused no damage. The Saudi military has a supply of U.S.-made, surface-to-air Patriot missile batteries it previously has fired at Houthi-launched missiles.

Yemen’s Houthis launch missile toward Saudi holy city – Reuters, October 27, 2016 Yemen’s Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile toward Mecca on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen’s civil war said on Saudi state news agency SPA. Coalition forces destroyed the missile 65 km (40 miles) from the holy city without damage and retaliated against the launch site inside Yemen, the statement said.

Houthis fire ballistic missile toward Mecca – Deutsche Welle, October 28, 2016 The Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen’s civil war said on Saudi state news agency SPA that a Burkan-1 ballistic missile was luanched into Saudi Arabia, adding that it had targeted King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the kingdom’s busiest airport. Saudi Arabia said it had “intercepted and destroyed” the missile 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Mecca.

Pro-Yemen sources

Yemeni forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport – PressTV, October 28, 2016 Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees have reportedly launched a locally designed and manufactured ballistic missile towards an area deep inside Saudi Arabia in response to the Riyadh regime’s atrocious aerial bombardments against the crisis-hit Arab country. Yemeni soldiers and their allies fired a Borkan-1 (Volcano-1) missile towards King Abdulaziz International Airport, located 19 kilometers north of the western Saudi port city of Jeddah, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported. A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, later told the official Saba news agency that the 12.5-meter-long missile had targeted its target accurately and left massive destruction at the airport.

Yemen’s War – Saudi Arabia hides behind Holy Mecca to garner sympathies – Catherine Shakdam, Huffington Post, November 1, 2016

Video

2017

Oil refineries

Video

Riyadh Airport

Intercepted by Patriot missiles?

The New York Times published an investigation of Saudi Patriots intercepting Yemeni missile, flying to the airport last month. Conclusion was… Patriots didn’t intercept anything, at the very least not the warhead.

Did American Missile Defense Fail in Saudi Arabia? – The New York Times, December 4, 2017 Instead, evidence analyzed by a research team of missile experts appears to show the missile’s warhead flew unimpeded over Saudi defenses and nearly hit its target, Riyadh’s airport. The warhead detonated so close to the domestic terminal that customers jumped out of their seats. Laura Grego, a missile expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, expressed alarm that Saudi defense batteries had fired five times at the incoming missile. You shoot five times at this missile and they all miss? That’s shocking, ” she said. “That’s shocking because this system is supposed to work.”

Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Houthis Launched Cruise Missile On Nuclear Power Plant In UAE (Photos, Video) – South Front, December 3, 2017 On December 2, the Yemeni Missile Forces loyal to the Houthis announced that it has targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi state of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a cruise missile. The supposed cruise missile successfully hit the nuclear powered plant, according to the Yemeni Missile Forces. However, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) denied the Yemeni Missile Forces claims in an official statement published by the Emiratis News Agency (WAM). The NCEMA stressed in its statement that “the UAE’s air defense system is capable of dealing with any threats”. Meanwhile, local Yemeni activists reported that a mysterious missile crashed in the area of Sin al-Aswad in the northern province of al-Jawf. The sources published photos from the crash showing what appears to be a warhead similar to the ones usually used in old Soviet and US cruise missiles. The missile parts also had Shia slogans written on them. This confirms that this is the remains of the cruise missile that was launched by the Yemeni Missile Forces.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile on UAE Nuclear Power Plant – al Manar, December 3, 2017

At the moment of the launching of the Yemeni missile force, a cruise missile is fired at the nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi – video published by Hezbollah Central Military Information channel

A Rare Strategic Mistake – Iran GeoMil, December 3, 2017

2018

See also Houthi missile and drone counterstrikes

2019

See also Jan 9, Drone attack on coalition military parade

May 14, Drone strike on Aramco pipeline

August 17, Drone attack on a remote Saudi oil field

Sept 14, Drones strike Aramco facilities

Yemeni missiles and drones

U.N. investigators said the Houthis’ new UAV-X drone, found in recent months during the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen, likely has a range of up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles).

Photos/videos

Displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin:

Iranian missiles?

Timeline