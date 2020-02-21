Yemeni missile strikes on Saudi Arabia
|Line 125:
|Line 125:
|
* [https://jetguyone.home.blog/2019/09/24/the-quds-1/ The Quds-1] – ”Jet Guy One”, September 24, 2019 ([https://jetguyone.home.blog/2019/09/27/quds-1-update/ update])
|
* [https://jetguyone.home.blog/2019/09/24/the-quds-1/ The Quds-1] – ”Jet Guy One”, September 24, 2019 ([https://jetguyone.home.blog/2019/09/27/quds-1-update/ update])
|
* [https://southfront.org/new-evidence-suggests-houthis-quds-1-cruise-missile-originates-from-iran/ New Evidence Suggests Houthis’ Quds-1 Cruise Missile Originates From Iran] – ”SouthFront”, October 3, 2019
|
* [https://southfront.org/new-evidence-suggests-houthis-quds-1-cruise-missile-originates-from-iran/ New Evidence Suggests Houthis’ Quds-1 Cruise Missile Originates From Iran] – ”SouthFront”, October 3, 2019
|+
|
===Photos/videos===
|
===Photos/videos===
Latest revision as of 03:07, 20 February 2020
See also Houthi Missile and Drone Counter Strikes, Yemen War Escalation 2018
2016
King Fahd Airbase, Taif
September 2016
- Yemeni forces launch new missile against Saudi Arabia: Video – PressTV, September 2, 2016
- Yemeni army forces have launched a locally designed and manufactured ballistic missile towards an area deep inside Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh’s atrocious aerial bombardments against the crisis-stricken Arab country. On Friday, the media bureau of the operations command in Yemen released footage showing the missile attack against a stationary target in the Saudi city of Ta’if, located more than 700 kilometers (434 miles) southeast of the capital, Riyadh.
- Video
October 7, 2016
King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah
October 27, 2016
- Saudi and US sources
- Saudi Arabia Says Yemen Rebels Fire Missile Toward Mecca – AP, The New York Times, October 28, 2016
- Rebel media in Yemen said the missile targeted an international airport in Jiddah, though Saudi Arabia said it was “intercepted and destroyed” 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that the world’s Muslims pray toward five times a day.
- The missile launch shows the capability of Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies to continue to strike Saudi Arabia. It also drew the immediate anger of Saudi citizens, as the protection of Mecca is a key pillar of the Saudi royal family’s prestige and the country’s national identity.
- The Saudi military said the missile, fired Thursday night from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province bordering the kingdom, caused no damage. The Saudi military has a supply of U.S.-made, surface-to-air Patriot missile batteries it previously has fired at Houthi-launched missiles.
- Yemen’s Houthis launch missile toward Saudi holy city – Reuters, October 27, 2016
- Yemen’s Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile toward Mecca on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen’s civil war said on Saudi state news agency SPA. Coalition forces destroyed the missile 65 km (40 miles) from the holy city without damage and retaliated against the launch site inside Yemen, the statement said.
- Houthis fire ballistic missile toward Mecca – Deutsche Welle, October 28, 2016
- The Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen’s civil war said on Saudi state news agency SPA that a Burkan-1 ballistic missile was luanched into Saudi Arabia, adding that it had targeted King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the kingdom’s busiest airport. Saudi Arabia said it had “intercepted and destroyed” the missile 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Mecca.
- Pro-Yemen sources
- Yemeni forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport – PressTV, October 28, 2016
- Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees have reportedly launched a locally designed and manufactured ballistic missile towards an area deep inside Saudi Arabia in response to the Riyadh regime’s atrocious aerial bombardments against the crisis-hit Arab country.
- Yemeni soldiers and their allies fired a Borkan-1 (Volcano-1) missile towards King Abdulaziz International Airport, located 19 kilometers north of the western Saudi port city of Jeddah, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.
- A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, later told the official Saba news agency that the 12.5-meter-long missile had targeted its target accurately and left massive destruction at the airport.
- Yemen’s War – Saudi Arabia hides behind Holy Mecca to garner sympathies – Catherine Shakdam, Huffington Post, November 1, 2016
- Video
2017
Oil refineries
- Video
Riyadh Airport
Intercepted by Patriot missiles?
The New York Times published an investigation of Saudi Patriots intercepting Yemeni missile, flying to the airport last month. Conclusion was… Patriots didn’t intercept anything, at the very least not the warhead.
- Did American Missile Defense Fail in Saudi Arabia? – The New York Times, December 4, 2017
- Instead, evidence analyzed by a research team of missile experts appears to show the missile’s warhead flew unimpeded over Saudi defenses and nearly hit its target, Riyadh’s airport. The warhead detonated so close to the domestic terminal that customers jumped out of their seats.
- Laura Grego, a missile expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, expressed alarm that Saudi defense batteries had fired five times at the incoming missile. You shoot five times at this missile and they all miss? That’s shocking, ” she said. “That’s shocking because this system is supposed to work.”
Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Houthis Launched Cruise Missile On Nuclear Power Plant In UAE (Photos, Video) – South Front, December 3, 2017
- On December 2, the Yemeni Missile Forces loyal to the Houthis announced that it has targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi state of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a cruise missile. The supposed cruise missile successfully hit the nuclear powered plant, according to the Yemeni Missile Forces.
- However, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) denied the Yemeni Missile Forces claims in an official statement published by the Emiratis News Agency (WAM). The NCEMA stressed in its statement that “the UAE’s air defense system is capable of dealing with any threats”.
- Meanwhile, local Yemeni activists reported that a mysterious missile crashed in the area of Sin al-Aswad in the northern province of al-Jawf. The sources published photos from the crash showing what appears to be a warhead similar to the ones usually used in old Soviet and US cruise missiles.
- The missile parts also had Shia slogans written on them. This confirms that this is the remains of the cruise missile that was launched by the Yemeni Missile Forces.
- Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile on UAE Nuclear Power Plant – al Manar, December 3, 2017
- At the moment of the launching of the Yemeni missile force, a cruise missile is fired at the nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi – video published by Hezbollah Central Military Information channel
- A Rare Strategic Mistake – Iran GeoMil, December 3, 2017
2018
See also Houthi missile and drone counterstrikes
2019
- Our missiles can hit Saudi, Emirati targets: Houthis – Resistance News April 22, 2019
- Houthi drone attack ‘hits arms depot’ at Saudi airport in Najran – ‘Al Jazeera, May 21, 2019
- Yemeni drone strike hits Jizan airport – Brecht Yonkers, Uprising Today, May 26, 2019
- Houthi forces escalate drone attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia – Unmanned airspace, June 16, 2019
- Houthis: Air Force Operations Continued Until Dawn on Abha Airport led complete paralysis in air traffic – Debriefer, June 18, 2019
- Ansar Allah Carried Out 10 Strikes On Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Since 2016 (Infographics) – SouthFront, June 18, 2019
May 14, Drone strike on Aramco pipeline
- Saudi shuts main oil pipeline after Huthi drone attacks – AFP, May 14, 2019
- Saudi halts pumping on major oil pipeline after Yemeni drone strike – PressTV, May 14, 2019
- ANSAR ALLAH DRONE ATTACK FORCES SAUDI ARABIA TO STOP PUMPING ON MAJOR OIL PIPELINE – SouthFront, May 14, 2019
- Yemeni Drones Increasingly a Risk to Saudis, UAE, 7 Drones Target Vital Saudi Facilities – Almasirah, May 14, 2019
- Defense Ministry Document Reveals Saudis’ Panic after Yemeni Attacks – Fars News Agency, May 15, 2019
- Arab Media: Yemen Carries Out 10 Undeclared Military Operations in S. Arabia – Fars news Agency, May 15, 2019
August 17, Drone attack on a remote Saudi oil field
Sept 14, Drones strike Aramco facilities
Yemeni missiles and drones
-
- U.N. investigators said the Houthis’ new UAV-X drone, found in recent months during the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen, likely has a range of up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles).
- Yemeni armed forces display new domestically-built missiles, drones – Yemen Press, July 7, 2019
- Missiles And Drones: A Close Look At Houthis’ New Weapons – SouthFront July 7, 2019
- How cheap drones are shifting the strategic balance in West Asia – Prabir Purkayastha, Salon, September 5, 2019
- MEET THE QUDS 1 – Fabian Hinz. Arms Control Wonk, September 15, 2019
- The Quds-1 – Jet Guy One, September 24, 2019 (update)
- New Evidence Suggests Houthis’ Quds-1 Cruise Missile Originates From Iran – SouthFront, October 3, 2019
- Report: Yemen’s Houthis now sporting deadlier drones – Jack Detsch, al-Monitor, February 19, 2020
Photos/videos
Displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin:
Iranian missiles?
- Nikki Haley: Missile wreckage proves Iran is violating rules on weapons transfers – Joel Gehrke, Washington Examiner, December 14, 2017 (includes video)
- In first, U.S. presents its evidence of Iran weaponry from Yemen – Phil Stewart, Reuters, December 14, 2017
- U.S. Accuses Iran of U.N. Violation, but Evidence Falls Short – The New York Times, December 14, 2017
- American officials showcased weapons thought to be used by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen but failed to show how they proved Iran violated an international agreement.
- Seven reasons to reject the accusations of supplying Yemenis with ‘Iranian’ missiles – Filip Vuković, Balkans Post, December 15, 2017
- Propaganda Aiming to Prove Iran Supplied Missiles Backfires – Scott Ritter, The American Conservative, December 26, 2017
- The US Is Blatantly Telling Lies as It Tries to Turn the World Against Iran – Darius Shahtahmasebi, Antimedia, December 28, 2017
- US Reportedly Finds ‘Significant Cache’ of Iranian Missile Parts Being Smuggled to Houthis by Boat – Sputnik, December 5, 2019
Timeline
Analysis
- Houthis Use Armed Drone to Target Yemeni Army Top Brass – Nick Waters. Bellincat, January 10, 2019
- Analysis: Saudi Arabian Air and Missile Defences – Amir, Iran GeoMil, May 16, 2019
- ‘This Is Popular Resistance’: US War With Iran Spells Victory for Houthis in Yemen – Sputnik, June 27, 2019 (Mohammad Marandi interviewed)
- The Saudis Learn the Term “Asymmetric Response” – Tom Luongo, August 18, 2019
- How cheap drones are shifting the strategic balance in West Asia – Prabir Purkayastha, Salon, September 5, 2019
- Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles – Reuters, September 17, 2019
- How the Houthis overturned the chessboard – Pepe Escobar, Asia Times, September 18, 2019
- the U.S. accept that there is a new strategic balance in the Middle East? – Prabir Purkayastha, Salon, September 21, 2019