Yenisei River Shipping Company’s costs to prepare fleet for next navigation is $6 million

KRASNOYARSK, December 17. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company (YRSC, the main shareholder is the Norilsk Nickel Company) will invest 396 million rubles ($6.32 million) in preparing the fleet for the 2020 navigation, YRSC’s press service said on Monday.

Navigation in the Krasnoyarsk Region begins in May and continues to October. The river routes are used to bring cargo to the region’s northern districts.

“A repair campaign has begun at the Yenisei River Shipping Company’s repair facilities,” the company said. “Investments in preparing the fleet for the navigation season in 2020 will make about 396 million rubles [$6.32 million].”

The press service told TASS that the investments in the 2019 navigation campaign were 360 million rubles ($5.76 million). Thus, the company will build up the investments by 10%.

YRSC will overhaul 410 vessels. Main engines will be installed on four vessels; on another six ships the boilers and additional engines will be replaced. The Kapitan Marusev ship will be upgraded to be able to reach the port of Dikson, Russia’s northernmost settlement.

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is the Krasnoyarsk Region’s biggest transporter of cargo and passengers along the Yenisei and the Angara basins. The company’s 460 vessels’ total capacity is 650,000 tonnes.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100205