Yoda: Global 5G Map Correlates to Most “Virus” Cases

Tip of the Hat to Steven Vervaecke for this information.

Overall we can now say that 5G is the common denominator for “virus” outbreaks across Europe with the exception of the UK. It could be a false positive but it cannot be denied, particularly when considering the cruise ships and the evidence that the cases on the ships are largely from satellite-based radiation sickness.

OOKLA 5G Map™

The interactive Ookla 5G Map tracks 5G rollouts in cities across the globe. Updated weekly from verified public sources and Ookla data.

Comments from Steven Vervaecke & PBI Below the Fold.



This is rather interesting, it maps most of the known 5G sites in the world. You do have to check the pre-release thing under deployment types to get every location.

So I decided to have a little fun. The first thing i did was check Italy. And lo and behold, there is 5G around Milan, just as my first research has confirmed.

Then i went to check France, where the first corona cases in europe popped up. So i searched for reports that included the locations. I found this one:

Coronavirus: France confirms three cases of deadly China virus

The locations are Bordeaux and Paris. Over to the map and what do i find? Paris and Bordeaux.

According to this

New Coronavirus Cases In UK, Germany, Italy Put Europe Total At 31

there are German cases as well centered around Munich. Over to the map, yep: Munich

UK data is inconsistent and varying from source to source. There would be 3 cases in York, but no 5G seems present there. In Brighton there would be cases, there is a 5G nearby but not likely. Milton has 105 quarantined, no 5G, there is 5G in nearby cities. London has cases and 5G confirmed.

Overall we can pretty save say 5G is a huge common denominator of corona across europe. This solidifies the 5G case even further.

Phi Beta Iota: Because of the prevalence of major cities as hubs for international travelers, this could be a false positive but we don’t think that it is. The combination of a biological virus and radiation sickness cannot be ignored. It it is ignored, then those ignoring radiation sickness must be assumed to be part of a larger plot to create a crisis that leads toward mandated universal vaccines including digital ID, long a Gates Foundation objective.

‘ID2020 Alliance’ Will Combine Vaccinations & Implantable ID Microchips

See the below video for superb illustrations of the role played by the new 5G satellites in infecting most if not all of the cruise ship passengers.

[embedded content]

Share this:

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/yoda-global-5g-map-correlates-to-all-virus-cases/