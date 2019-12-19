YouTube Deletes Viral Yuri Bezmenov Lecture On Communist Subversion For 'Hate Speech as'new'harassment policy' bans 'malicious insults' against 'publ…

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s new “harassment policy” bans “malicious insults” against “public officials” who are members of a “protected” class. #YouTubeIsOverParty

https://t.co/FeoccP6ftU — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) December 11, 2019



Last I saw it, Bezmenov’s lecture had well over a million views.

It went viral on Reddit just around two weeks ago (many leftists enraptured by the new red scare misinterpret the video as an indictment of modern-day Russia rather than the communist subversives who’ve taken over our institutions and compromised our ruling elite).

Yuri Bezmenov’s well known lecture on the process of subversion. Removed from YouTube for ‘hate speech’ https://t.co/0tvmLXMG55 #YouTubePurge #HateSpeech — BitChute (@bitchute) December 17, 2019



The video can still be viewed at BitChute and another one of his lectures is still up, though I assume it’s not long for this world as it angers the subversive censors at YouTube.

[embedded content]

According to the Anti-Defamation League, which has partnered with YouTube to use AI to automatically censor content they deem “hate speech,” nothing should be allowed on social media which doesn’t first go through their censors.

Sacha Baron Cohen, whose entire career has revolved around mocking minorities and marginalized groups, on Thursday called for a massive increase in Big Tech censorship to fight “anti-Semitism,” “hate” and “bigotry” while receiving an award from the ADL. https://t.co/rPcKIVOJhu — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 22, 2019

