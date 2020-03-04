Zarif: Astana peace talks the only mechanism curbing violence in Syria

TEHRAN, March 4. /TASS/. The Astana peace talks are currently the only effective instrument that has facilitated the efforts to curb violence in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

“We are convinced that today the only mechanism that considerably helped to curb violence and make a step towards stability has become the Astana process,” IRNA news agency said citing Zarif as saying.

The foreign minister added that “it is a successful process, so a new summit meeting must be held as soon as possible.”

According to his words, “in their recent phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this urgency.”

“It is now time for Iran to host a summit meeting of the nations that are guarantors of the Astana process,” he said.

Zarif and Lavrov held talks by phone earlier on Wednesday, focusing on the Idlib crisis, bilateral relations and the coronavirus spread.

The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on February 27 after militants unleashed a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Syrian government forces conducted strikes on their positions, which, as Ankara claims, killed 36 Turkish soldiers. In response, Turkey’s Air Force conducted strikes on the Syrian troops, later specifying that more than 200 targets had been hit.

On February 27, Ankara launched a new incursion in Syria dubbed Operation Spring Shield targeting the Syrian government forces and facilities. Previously, Turkey had carried out three offensives into Syria codenamed Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring. As a result, a buffer security zone was set up between the border towns of Aazaz and Jarabulus, the Syrian town of Afrin was captured, and other areas to the east of the Euphrates River got under control.

from https://tass.com/world/1126759