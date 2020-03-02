Zelensky Is Better Than Hitler

Kiev is preparing a big war. Both local radicals and outside globalists are interested in a war. The sabotage attack in Lugansk, reconnaissance of trails through minefields, shelling of Donetsk and Lugansk settlements, the rehearsal of a Maidan in connection with the plane and bus with tourists returning from China, seemingly empty statements of the President – it only remains to set fire to the Verkhovna Rada building, or even the whole Khreshchatyk – and all for the sake of a great war, which can be timed to coincide with the Great Victory.

For almost a day, the problem of an airplane circling over Ukraine with its citizens evacuated from China onboard quickly was quickly supplanted by news of another aggravation in Donbass from news feeds. Especially since Ukrainian shelling of the cities of Donbass, as well as the original screams of Kiev politicians about the offensive of “Russian troops”, practically stopped. However, if the provocation was organised (and there is no doubt that we were dealing with the prepared provocation of Ukrainian military and politicians), then someone needed it. Consequently, the probability of its repetition approaches 100%.

Let us start by saying that it was under this provocation with the shelling that Avakov put forward his plan for the total cleaning of Donbass. Given Ukraine’s almost official position about its intention to disavow the Minsk Agreements, as well as the refusal of Russia, France, and Germany to discuss the changes desired by Kiev to the text of the document, the “Avakov plan” is Kiev’s only answer to the question: what will happen after the abandonment of the Minsk Agreements if the version of the agreement proposed by the Russian-European-Ukrainian “group of public activists” at the Munich Security Conference does not suit Ukraine too?

Through Avakov’s lips, the Ukrainian “party of war” replied that it continues to strive for a military solution to the Donbass issue. At the same time, the pressure exerted by the “party of war” and the Ukrainian Nazis on the rapidly dropping approval rating of the president increased. If earlier in the confrontation with hawks Zelensky could potentially rely on popular support (it was necessary only to decide to address the people directly), then by now he is alone with militants and their masters.

The story of statements against the placement of evacuees from China, held in almost all regions of Ukraine, was clearly prepared. The “people” across the country spoke in an all-too-organised manner. Maidan technology was too clearly seen, from burning tires and clashes with police, to stones being thrown at the windows of buses with evacuees inside, threats to burn them, and the slogan “the police are with the people”. Zelensky was clearly shown that they could carry out a Maidan at any moment and under any pretext.

It is a hint – either the president, who is already implementing a program much more radical than the program of his predecessor, will finally move to the position of the “party of war”, or he will be replaced with anyone. While Zelensky was under attack from the evacuation story, his limited and unpopular Prime Minister Goncharuk was promoting this story, coming out to resolve the conflict on the spot. This is a demonstration of just how little real support the president has if a Prime Minister with no political base of his own can compete with him. By the way, Prime Minister Goncharuk represents Soros’ interests. So one can roughly imagine whose interests the Ukrainian “party of war” defend. So far, the pressure of Soros’ people, their influence on Ukrainian politics, has been compensated by the alliance of Kolomoisky and Avakov. Recently, however, Avakov has shown a tendency to play independently. If in this case his interests and those of the globalists represented by Soros coincide, and they clearly coincide so far, then there will be no forceful counterweight to them.

A worrying moment for Zelensky is the joint speech of Nazis orientated towards the SBU and Nazis fed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs against his Munich “peacekeeping” speech. For the first time in Zelensky’s presidency, the two groups stood united.

I don’t think the masters of radicals are really ready to overthrow Zelensky. They certainly don’t need him. But he is a legitimate president, the attitude of the United States and the EU towards Ukraine at the moment leaves much to be desired. Washington, Paris, and Berlin can take advantage of the coup to motivate their refusal to further support the Kiev regime. Zelensky is intimidated, even though he is already frightened enough, so that he doesn’t prevent radicals from unleashing another military conflict in Donbass.

Radicals are interested in war, because peace means to them the loss of political influence, power, and ultimately criminal responsibility. Soros and globalists are interested in a war, as they have no other tools left to draw Western attention to the Ukrainian crisis, and without the support of the collective West Ukraine cannot exist, and with it a source of income is lost. At a minimum, globalists plan to get several tens of billions of dollars from Ukraine on IMF loans, to “earn” several tens of billions on the resale of Ukrainian land (around the law on free sale of which there was an epic battle between Soros and Kolomoisky), as well as tens of billions through speculation in securities issued by the Ukrainian government.

The war in Donbass, which has the character of a controlled conflict, benefits Turkey as well. Erdogan found himself in a difficult position. He had a fight with the United States and the EU. Turkish troops are fighting the Kurds in Iraq and Syria, are actively involved in supporting al-Sarraj’s government in Libya, and Erdogan has now entered into an open conflict with Assad, who is backed by Russia. At the same time, the domestic political positions of the Turkish leader are weakening, the opposition is increasing, and the loss of power will be not only a political but also a personal catastrophe for him. Erdogan’s policy of threats against Damascus drives him into a blind corner. Sooner or later it is necessary either to fight, realising that it will be a military conflict with Russia, in which NATO in advance refused to support Turkey, or to lose face, renouncing his threats and dropping demands. The latter has the potential to catastrophically undermine Erdogan’s domestic political position and credibility in Turkey.

A managed conflict in Donbass would quite suit Turkey by diverting Russia’s attention and resources, potentially making Moscow more cooperative on the Syrian issue. Meanwhile, Turkey has quite a lot of influence and substantial informal opportunities in Ukraine.

So Zelensky needs both the intra-Ukrainian “party of war” and some outside players as signage. This is the same role that Kolomoisky intended for him when he ran for president, only somewhat expanded. Now, by creating an image of a peacekeeping president and making the corresponding speeches, Zelensky serves as political cover for unleashing limited hostilities.

Zelensky’s role isn’t as small as it might seem. The organisers must not allow the conflict to get out of control, ending with another offensive of troops of the DPR and LPR and a new defeat for the Ukrainian army. The optimal option for action is a quick (one blow within a few hours, a maximum of a couple of days) capture of some not too large, but also not small settlements either between Gorlovka and Lugansk, or between Donetsk and the Sea of Azov (in order to cut through the communications of the grouping of the DPR and LPR, disrupting their cohesion).

It is clear that the Republics will try to restore their original position. Ukrainian forces, with favourable developments, can repel attacks on a particular settlement for several months, and Zelensky can speak about peace all the while, demanding intervention and assistance from the West, and complain that it is a large and strong Russia that attacked a small and weak Ukraine. The topic will be picked up by globalist media to complicate the lives of those European and American politicians seeking a settlement of relations with Russia.

If Zelensky does not want to play this game, they will try to convince him to resign voluntarily, handing over the reins of government to a willing Goncharuk. Zelensky is not Allende, he will not die with an assault rifle in his hands. He will consent.

Rostislav Ishchenko

