Zelensky's advisor says Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s gas company Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling, advisor to the Ukrainian president Andrey Ermak said on Friday.

“We are returning home with very good news and will have a transit contract on the conditions beneficial for Ukraine,” Ermak told Obschestvennoye Televidenie TV channel. “Thanks to these agreements, Ukraine will get $3 billion in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling,” he added.

He also said that the debt will be settled in money, and not in gas, as was earlier discussed at consultations.

A spokesperson for Gazprom earlier told reporters that Russia and Ukraine have signed a protocol on agreements for continuing gas transit via Ukraine and settling mutual claims. The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the details of the deal will be made public on December 21 at the briefing held by Ukrainian Energy Minister Alexey Orzhel and Executive Director of Naftogaz Yury Vitrenko.

