Zelensky’s approval rating growing after Normandy Four summit, suggests survey
KIEV, December 19./TASS/. The approval rating of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is growing once again following the December 9 Normandy Four summit, after seeing a decline last month, suggests an opinion poll carried out by Ukraine’s Rating pollster in December.
“Over the past two weeks, the level of satisfaction with the activity of President Zelensky has grown from 53% to 62%, while discontent has declined from 33% to 25%,” the survey said. According to the poll, Zelensky leads the confidence rating among the Ukrainians. As many as 67% of the surveyed trust him, and another 25% — say they don’t.
“One third of the polled Ukrainians believe that there has been more success than failures in the president’s activity this year. Forty-one percent said this share was equal, and only 14% said that failures prevailed in his activity,” sociologists revealed, specifying that the share of discontent was the highest among supporters of former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s party, European Solidarity.
According to the survey, 40% of the polled Ukrainians believe that the country is moving in the right direction, while 38% say it doesn’t. Another 22% found it difficult to answer the question.
The poll involving 2,500 respondents was conducted on December 13-17. The margin of error does not exceed two percent.
Zelensky, who ran for president from the Servant of the People party, clinched a landslide victory, garnering 73.22% of the vote, while his rival in the runoff, then President, Pyotr Poroshenko secured just 24.45% of the vote.
Public’s opinion of President Zelensky plummeted to 52%, said a survey carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on November 22-25.
“As many as 52% of those polled support Vladimir Zelensky, while 19% have an unfavorable view of him. During the fall, the proportion of those who supported Zelensky has been declining, sliding from 73% in September to 66% in October, to 64% at the start of November and to 52% at the end of November,” the institute said. By the same token, the share of Ukrainians who hold negative views of Zelensky has been on the rise since September — from 7% in September to 19% at the end of November, the research said.
from https://tass.com/world/1101379