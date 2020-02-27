Zelensky’s approval rating nosediving, poll indicates

KIEV, February27. /TASS/. Domestic public opinion of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is plummeting, indicates a survey carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and made public on Thursday.

According to the Institute, between December 2019 and February 2020, the share of the Ukrainians who don’t approve of Zelensky’s actions as head of state has grown from 25% to 40%. “Evaluation of Ukrainian president’s performance has worsened in February as compared with December – the number of those who approve of his work has declined by 15 percentage points (from 62% to 47%), and the share of those who disapprove of it has grown by 15 percentage points (from 25% to 40%),” the Kiev International Institute of Sociology said in its report.