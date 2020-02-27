Zelensky’s approval rating nosediving, poll indicates
KIEV, February27. /TASS/. Domestic public opinion of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is plummeting, indicates a survey carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and made public on Thursday.
According to the Institute, between December 2019 and February 2020, the share of the Ukrainians who don’t approve of Zelensky’s actions as head of state has grown from 25% to 40%. “Evaluation of Ukrainian president’s performance has worsened in February as compared with December – the number of those who approve of his work has declined by 15 percentage points (from 62% to 47%), and the share of those who disapprove of it has grown by 15 percentage points (from 25% to 40%),” the Kiev International Institute of Sociology said in its report.
According to the poll, 47% of the polled Ukrainians view Zelensky positively, while 24% – negatively. At the same time, the share of those who have a positive view of the president has dropped by 13 percentage points, and the share of those viewing him negatively grew by ten percentage points.
The survey was carried out on February 21-25. As many as 1,500 people were polled. The margin of error does not exceed 3%.
Zelensky, who ran for president on the Servant of the People’s party ticket, clinched a landslide victory, garnering 73.22% of the vote, while his rival in the runoff, then President Pyotr Poroshenko secured just 24.45% of the vote.
from https://tass.com/world/1124619