ZeroHedge News
https://www.zerohedge.com/fullrss2.xml en https://www.zerohedge.com/political/plot-make-pelosi-president-now-adam-schiff-wants-go-after-vp-mike-pence <span property=”schema:name” class=”field field–name-title field–type-string field–label-hidden”>A Plot To Make Pelosi President? Now Adam Schiff Wants To Go After VP Mike Pence…</span> <div property=”schema:text” class=”clearfix text-formatted field field–name-body field–type-text-with-summary field–label-hidden field__item”><p><a href=”http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-plot-to-make-pelosi-president-now-adam-schiff-wants-to-go-after-vice-president-mike-pence”><em>Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,</em></a></p> <p><strong>I was really hoping that this wouldn’t happen. </strong></p> <p>Within hours of President Trump being impeached by the House, the mainstream media was reporting that Adam <strong>Schiff “has declared war” on Mike Pence</strong>. At this time of the year, most Americans are celebrating holidays and spending time with their families, but Adam Schiff continues to be deeply focused on his twisted obsession to take down the Trump administration. <strong>When Rachel Maddow asked him if he was “actively looking at Vice President Mike Pence and his role in this scandal”, Schiff made it quite clear that he has targeted Pence.</strong></p> <p>Is Schiff doing this because he wants “justice”, or is there some deeper plot afoot?</p> <p><a data-image-external-href=”” data-image-href=”/s3/files/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=o__9fyHb” data-link-option=”0″ href=”https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=o__9fyHb”><picture><!–[if IE 9]><video style=”display: none;”><![endif]–><source srcset=”https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=-OI7WVcT 1x” media=”all and (min-width: 1280px)” type=”image/jpeg”></source><source srcset=”https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=-OI7WVcT 1x” media=”all and (min-width: 480px)” type=”image/jpeg”></source><source srcset=”https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=-OI7WVcT 1x, https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=-OI7WVcT 2x” media=”all and (min-width: 1024px)” type=”image/jpeg”></source><source srcset=”https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=-OI7WVcT 1x” media=”all and (min-width: 768px)” type=”image/jpeg”></source><source srcset=”https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_mobile/public/inline-images/Nancy-Pelosi-Public-Domain-600×400.jpg?itok=o__9fyHb 1x” type=”image/jpeg”></source><!–[if IE 9]></video><![endif]–> Fri, 20 Dec 2019 16:03:45 +0000 Tyler Durden 656884 at https://www.zerohedge.com
from http://feeds.feedburner.com/zerohedge/feed