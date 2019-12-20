ZeroHedge News

A Plot To Make Pelosi President? Now Adam Schiff Wants To Go After VP Mike Pence…

Is College ‘Worth It’? One Study Says Maybe Not

In Kentucky, It Only Costs $20,000 To Get Away With Murder

‘White Power’ Hand Symbol Actually Common Kids’ Game, US Military Academy Concludes

America’s Fragmentation Accelerates

US Equity Markets Just Reached ‘Record Euphoria’

JK Rowling ‘Cancelled’ By Woke Outrage-Mob For Saying Biological Sex Is Real

Why The “Phase One” Trade Deal Is Impossible, In One Chart

Disney Snags 1.1 Million Netflix Subscribers With Streaming Service

Kunstler: Pelosi Has Engineered A Hanging-Chad Impeachment

Xi To Skip Davos, Collapsing Hopes Of Phase One Deal Signing Event With Trump

McElligott’s 2020 Outlook: Why Nomura’s Quant Is Fading The Reflationary Groupthink

‘Gas War’ Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks

Buchanan: Is Impeachment Backfiring On Democrats?

A Majority On Wall Street Are Convinced The Fed Is Currently Engaged In QE

One “Shetty” Week: Family Behind NMC Health Loses $820 Million After Muddy Waters Short

Schiff On ‘The Bubble’: “It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before The Whole Thing Implodes”

Dems Undercut Impeachment Case By Delaying Start Of Senate Trial Until Next Year

The Quad Witch Glitch: Here’s Why Stocks Soared Into This Morning’s Open

US Fed Official Claims 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Associated With Illegal Activity

At Least 61 US Veterans Who Guarded ‘Contaminated’ Ex-Russian Base Died Or Have Cancer

The Strongest Seasonal-Advance In Precious Metals Begins Now

US Steel Shares Plunge, Dividend Slashed, Buybacks Halted, 1,500 Workers Cut Amid Deepening Manufacturing Recession

With Stocks In Full-Blown Melt Up, Here Are The Key Gamma And Delta Strikes To Watch

Kansas City Fed Biz Survey Crashes Near 4-Year Low

